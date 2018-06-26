Advanced Search

June 27, 2018

Trains canceled

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Seventeen trains have been delayed or cancelled in Sichuan Province as at noon yesterday, due to heavy rains as the railway authorities closed a section of the Baoji-Chengdu Railway amid rising river levels. China’s national weather observatory issued a yellow alert, second on the four-tier color-coded warning system for rainstorms on Monday as heavy rain will sweep most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, torrential rain and floods in Guizhou Province since May have killed six and disrupted the life of 820,000 people, local civil affairs authorities said yesterday.

