Tram made for top of the world

CHINA’S first tram that will be used on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau rolled off the production line yesterday in Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province.

With a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour, the two-carriage tram can carry 168 passengers, according to its manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co.

The tram line is expected to be put into operation this year in Delingha, capital of the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province.

Li Yankun, a designer with the company, said that the tram was powered by a hybrid energy storage system that consists of a supercapacitor and lithium-titanate battery.

In normal operation the high-altitude tram will be powered by the supercapacitor, while the lithium-titanate battery will be used when the former is powered off, Li said.

“Such a hybrid energy storage system can shorten the charging time, ensure more reliable operation and protect the environment.”

To adapt to the plateau environment of Delingha at 3,000 meters above sea level, the tram is also equipped with cold-resistant materials.