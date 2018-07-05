The story appears on
July 6, 2018
Trio of top ex-officials indicted in graft cases
Prosecutors have filed indictments against Yao Gang, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, as well as two other senior officials in three separate cases.
According to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday, Yao is accused of taking bribes and insider trading.
The indictment said Yao had taken advantage of his posts at the commission to seek benefits for others and accepted a huge amount of money and gifts in return.
In addition, he used inside information he acquired during his work to carry out insider trading and made illegal gains.
Yao’s case has been filed by the Handan City procuratorate in Hebei Province.
According to the SPP, prosecutors in Fujian Province and Beijing also filed indictments against Chen Shulong, former vice governor of Anhui Province, and Zhang Huawei, a former vice-ministerial level discipline inspector, in two other cases, respectively.
