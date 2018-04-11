Troops on islands are to protect sovereignty

Home » Nation

China has claimed sending troops to and setting up territorial defense equipment on the islands and reefs of Nansha Islands is its automatic right as a sovereign state.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense, answering a question yesterday on China’s defense, said: “Nansha Islands are part of Chinese territory, and setting up troops and defense equipment on their islands and reefs helps protect China’s sovereignty and safety, and helps maintain an unimpeded and secure navigation channel in the South China Sea.”

The action “also helps to maintain the regional peace and stability, while it is not directed at any particular country.”

China will resolutely follow the path of peaceful development and pursue a national defense policy that is in nature defensive, he said.

The ministry, meanwhile, has firmly opposed American arms sales to Taiwan.

China’s stance of resolutely opposing the United States selling weapons to Taiwan has been always clear and consistent, said Wu Qian, another spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference on Monday.

“Taiwan is a part of China. The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relationship,” Wu said in response to a question about the US Department of State’s approval of a marketing license for selling military submarine technology to Taiwan.

China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the principles of the three Sino-American joint communiques, and stop all forms of military contact with Taiwan including arms sales, Wu said.