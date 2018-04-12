The story appears on
Page A8
April 13, 2018

Related News
Truck explosion kills 7
Seven people have been confirmed dead, with 13 people injured, following a blast in a truck loaded with explosives in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
The explosion occurred around 11:50pm on Tuesday near Pusadian village of Zhen’an County, according to a statement by the county government.
The truck — registered in central Henan Province — was loaded with 5.28 tons of explosives, which were to be unloaded at a warehouse near the village. The vehicle was parked outside the warehouse at the time of the explosion.
The two truck drivers were among the victims, officials said.
