Truck explosion kills 7

Seven people have been confirmed dead, with 13 people injured, following a blast in a truck loaded with explosives in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

The explosion occurred around 11:50pm on Tuesday near Pusadian village of Zhen’an County, according to a statement by the county government.

The truck — registered in central Henan Province — was loaded with 5.28 tons of explosives, which were to be unloaded at a warehouse near the village. The vehicle was parked outside the warehouse at the time of the explosion.

The two truck drivers were among the victims, officials said.