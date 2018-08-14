The story appears on
August 14, 2018
Typhoon forces evacuation in 10 cities
Typhoon Yagi, the 14th this year, forced a total of 204,949 people in 10 cities to evacuate by Sunday afternoon as it made landfall at around 11:35pm on Sunday in Wenling County, east China’s Zhejiang Province, bringing gales of up to force 10, or 102 kilometers per hour at its eye, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.
When cities, including Taizhou, Zhoushan, and Wenzhou in the province started evacuation, a total of 20,949 fishing boats and other 4,526 vessels had returned to port or safety waters, it said.
The tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to most parts of the province. It is estimated to gradually wane as it keeps moving northwest.
The national weather observatory issued a blue alert for Yagi on the four-tier color-coded warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
