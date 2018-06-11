Typhoon insurance claims top US$47m

Home » Nation

Typhoon Ewiniar has caused nearly 300 million yuan (US$47 million) worth of damage in southern Guangdong Province, provincial insurance regulatory authorities said yesterday.

So far, insurance companies have received 39,000 claims related to the typhoon, with an initially assessed damage value of 290 million yuan, said a statement issued by the Guangdong Bureau of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The loss in Shenzhen, the second largest city in the province, is not included in the figures.

Ewiniar, which formed in the northwestern Pacific, made landfall in Hainan and Guangdong last Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Five people were killed in landslides triggered by the typhoon in Xinxing County of Guangdong.