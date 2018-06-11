The story appears on
Page A6
June 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Typhoon insurance claims top US$47m
Typhoon Ewiniar has caused nearly 300 million yuan (US$47 million) worth of damage in southern Guangdong Province, provincial insurance regulatory authorities said yesterday.
So far, insurance companies have received 39,000 claims related to the typhoon, with an initially assessed damage value of 290 million yuan, said a statement issued by the Guangdong Bureau of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.
The loss in Shenzhen, the second largest city in the province, is not included in the figures.
Ewiniar, which formed in the northwestern Pacific, made landfall in Hainan and Guangdong last Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Five people were killed in landslides triggered by the typhoon in Xinxing County of Guangdong.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.