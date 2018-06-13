The story appears on
June 14, 2018
UN praises China’s role in Korean Peninsula issue
THE United Nations said on Tuesday that China has played an important role in the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
“China has an important part to play in the situation on the Korean Peninsula and it has played a positive role,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a daily news briefing.
The UN chief has hailed Tuesday’s historic summit between the leaders of the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as “an important milestone.” Guterres also praised China’s key role in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue in April after Kim’s visit to Beijing at the end of March. It is important for the DPRK to have an open dialogue with the United States, as China has always recommended, so that a denuclearization could occur in a peaceful environment, Guterres said. China is committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and it is also necessary to address the DPRK’s reasonable security concerns, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in May.
