UN warning: Avoid isolationism
UNITED Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday that globalization was universal and the world should not pursue isolationism, protectionism or exclusion.
“I am deeply convinced that globalization is universal and it has brought many benefits such as the integration of world economies and expansion of trade,” Guterres said.
He made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference held in Hainan Province.
“Our destination must be a fair globalization that leaves no one behind.” He also hailed the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative, saying that the ambitious initiative could significantly promote fairness, peace and prosperity across the world.
Although hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty in the world, he said there was still a vast number of people left behind.
“China’s move to eradicate poverty proved that it is indeed possible to leave no one behind.”
Stating climate change remained a challenge to promote universal peace and prosperity, Guterres commended China’s global leadership before and after the Paris agreement.
The agenda of this year’s BFA annual conference reflects the optimism of Asia as the most dynamic regional economy in the world, he added.
