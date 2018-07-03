UNESCO honor for Fanjingshan

Home » Nation

MOUNT Fanjingshan, situated in the city of Tongren in southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, was inscribed to the World Heritage List yesterday at the 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting in Bahrain’s capital Manama.

It is the 13th site in China to be included on the World Natural Heritage List, taking the total number of world heritage sites in China to 53. Fanjingshan, the highest peak in the Wuling Mountain range at an altitude of 2,572 meters, stretches on an area of 402.75 square kilometers with a buffer zone of 372.39 square kilometers.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, official advisory body on the natural sites of the UNESCO heritage meeting, said Fanjingshan has proved its esthetic value as a natural heritage site and met the criteria of world natural heritage, which require the nominated sites to demonstrate outstanding biological diversity and integrity.

The ecosystem of Fanjingshan has preserved large numbers of ancient relict plants, rare and endangered creatures, as well as unique species.

It is home to 4,395 species of plants and 2,767 of animals.

As the most important reserves of beech forests in Asia and the world’s most gymnosperms-rich area, the mountain is also the only habitat of the rare Guizhou snub-nosed monkey and the Fanjingshan fir.

The inclusion of Mount Fanjingshan in the World Heritage List results from the international recognition of the natural value and the conservation work of the wonder, and reflects the progress that China has achieved in terms of protecting its biological diversity, said Song Xiaolu, head of the Chinese Guizhou delegation to the World Heritage Committee meeting.