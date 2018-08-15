US defense bill draws flak over China ‘contents’

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday blasted a US military spending bill with the Defense Ministry expressing its firm opposition to its China-related contents.

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 into law. The act includes clauses such as directing a whole-of-government strategy on China and submitting the assessment and plan on strengthening Taiwan’s force readiness.

“The China-related contents in that act are filled with a Cold War mentality, advocating confrontations between the two countries and interfering with China’s internal affairs,” Wu Qian, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said in Beijing.

Wu termed the contents as violations to the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three joint communiques between China and the United States. He highlighted the damage they cause to bilateral relations, mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries.

“Chinese armed forces firmly oppose the contents and have lodged solemn representations with the US side,” said Wu.

Taiwan is a part of China and the Taiwan issue, concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, is the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations.

Wu reiterated the resolute opposition to any form of official or military contact between any country and Taiwan, and stressed: “We will never allow anyone, at any time or in any form, to separate Taiwan from China.”

The Foreign Ministry also expressed its strong dissatisfaction over the US move.

“China has repeatedly made clear its position and lodged solemn representations with the US,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, adding that China urges the US to abandon its Cold War mentality and the concept of a zero-sum game, and to objectively view its relations with China.

The China-related clauses in the NDAA drew rebuke from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, as well.

“The Taiwan issue concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the office. “We resolutely oppose any form of official or military contact between the US and Taiwan, including US arms sales.”

The spokesman urged the US not to implement the clauses so as to avoid damaging China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Commerce hopes the US will treat Chinese investors objectively and fairly as it plans to closely monitor the impact of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, incorporated in the NDAA, on Chinese companies.

China will conduct a full evaluation of the bill and closely monitor its impact on Chinese companies, a ministry spokesman said. With economic globalization deepening, cross-border investment is booming. Two-way investment between China and the US has huge potential as companies from both countries have strong willingness to strengthen cooperation.

The two governments should conform to corporate opinions and provide a sound environment. The US should treat Chinese investors in an objective and fair manner and prevent the national security review blocking investment cooperation, the spokesman said.