US ‘hype’ over China military growth

THE United States has created “sensational hype” over China’s military modernization, the Chinese defense ministry has said in reaction to a White House report branding China a competitor seeking to challenge US power.

On Monday, the US laid out a national security strategy based on Trump’s “America First” vision, singling out of China and Russia as “revisionist powers” seeking not only to challenge US power but to erode its security and prosperity.

China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that cooperation between China and the US was the only correct choice.

Defense ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang, in a statement posted on the ministry website late on Wednesday, said the US strategy had “without regard for the facts, created sensational hype over the modernization of China’s defenses.”

Ren also said the strategy had “called into question the intentions of China’s military development plan” and that it ran counter to peace worldwide and the development of China’s relations with the US.

“We hope that the United States will abandon its Cold War mentality, be objective and rational about Chinese military development and work with China to promote dialogue, cooperation and positive interaction between the two countries’ militaries,” Ren said.

He also called for joint efforts to make ties between the two militaries a factor for stability between the two countries and to maintain world and regional peace, stability and prosperity.

He stressed that China would continue its efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, uphold international order and maintain a path of peaceful development.

“The Chinese military remains committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with other countries’ militaries and taking more responsibilities internationally within its own capability,” he said. “The important contribution of China in preserving world peace and promoting common development is manifest to all among the international community, and the attempt by any country or any document to distort fact and throw slander will be in vain.”

The spokesman said China would never pursue development at the expense of others’ interests, but nor would it ever give up its own rights and interests.

“On the contrary, there is certain country that tends to put its own interests above others, and above the common interests of the international community, using the outdated concept of a zero-sum game to label other countries and practice egoism,” Ren said. “The international community will certainly draw a conclusion on that.”

China’s armed forces are in the midst of an ambitious modernization program, which includes investment in technology and new equipment such as stealth fighters and aircraft carriers, as well as cuts to troop numbers.