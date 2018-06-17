The story appears on
June 18, 2018
Uganda trip fruitful
HEAD of China’s top political advisory body Wang Yang paid an official visit to Uganda from Wednesday to Saturday, calling for closer cooperation between the two countries.
Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, met Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Speaker of National Assembly Rebecca Kadaga and Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, and held talks with Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda. Wang also visited the Chinese-invested Liaoshen Industrial Park, a Chinese medical team in Kampala and the Chinese-built network operation center of the Uganda National Backbone Infrastructure.
