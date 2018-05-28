Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 28, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Unmanned vehicles’ best choice

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 May 28, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers are developing a satellite navigation system to assist the development of unmanned vehicles.

The low orbit Satellite Based Augmentation System is developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The system is based on a low orbit micro-nano satellite that was launched together with the fourth Fengyun-III meteorological satellite in November 2017.

The low orbit navigation satellite can conduct high accuracy positioning down to the centimeter level in five minutes.

High-accuracy positioning on the ocean and across remote mountainous areas will be helped by the low orbit SBAS, which can also act as ground observation stations.

The SBAS is seen the best choice for unmanned vehicles because of advantages of lower costs and global coverage.

The SBAS is also set to be used in agricultural drones and landslide monitoring.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿