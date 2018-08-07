Upgrading pipelines

Advanced Search

August 7, 2018

Source: Xinhua | 01:00 UTC+8 August 7, 2018 | Print Edition

Beijing is constructing separate pipelines for sewage and rain to improve water quality, according to yesterday’s Beijing Evening News. The Beijing Commission of Development and Reform has approved three projects — in Pinggu, Daxing, and Fangshan districts — to separate rain and wastewater by upgrading current pipelines. Pipelines now drain both rain and wastewater together into water treatment facilities. This often causes flooding during rainy season and river pollution.

Nation
