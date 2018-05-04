The story appears on
May 4, 2018
Upkeeping Tibet’s roads
More than 83,400km of roads in Tibet Autonomous Region are regularly maintained, up from some 59,700km five years ago, local authorities said yesterday.
Maintenance plays a critical role in ensuring road safety in Tibet, given the geological and climatic environment of the plateau region, said Lu Aiben, head of the regional highway administration.
The administration has spent 3.75 billion yuan (US$588 million) on maintenance over the past five years.
