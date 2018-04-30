The story appears on
Page A4
May 1, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Vaccine for HPV is now available
A human papilloma virus vaccine is now available in China for women between 16 and 26 years old as the country enhances efforts in fighting cervical cancer.
China has allowed the new vaccine to enter the Chinese market after meeting certain requirements.
There are three HPV vaccines which cover different kinds of viruses and age groups from 9 to 45 years old. The new vaccine can help prevent 92.1 percent of all kinds of cervical cancers.
All the HPV vaccines available worldwide can also be bought in China.
Cervical cancer is caused by a sexually acquired infection with certain types of HPV. There is also evidence linking HPV with other cancers affecting both male and female genitals.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.