Vaccine for HPV is now available

Home » Nation

A human papilloma virus vaccine is now available in China for women between 16 and 26 years old as the country enhances efforts in fighting cervical cancer.

China has allowed the new vaccine to enter the Chinese market after meeting certain requirements.

There are three HPV vaccines which cover different kinds of viruses and age groups from 9 to 45 years old. The new vaccine can help prevent 92.1 percent of all kinds of cervical cancers.

All the HPV vaccines available worldwide can also be bought in China.

Cervical cancer is caused by a sexually acquired infection with certain types of HPV. There is also evidence linking HPV with other cancers affecting both male and female genitals.