Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Vice chairman probed

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 April 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Bai Xiangqun, vice chairman of the government of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was under investigation over alleged “serious violation of discipline and law,” anti-corruption authorities said yesterday.

Bai was suspected of seriously violating disciplines and laws, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿