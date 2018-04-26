The story appears on
Page A8
April 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Vice chairman probed
Bai Xiangqun, vice chairman of the government of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was under investigation over alleged “serious violation of discipline and law,” anti-corruption authorities said yesterday.
Bai was suspected of seriously violating disciplines and laws, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.
