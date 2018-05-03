Visiting China official hails DPRK effort

Home » Nation

CHINA hopes that the dialogue between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States will be smooth and achieve substantial progress, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang yesterday.

During the talks with DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, Wang said China fully backs the DPRK’s efforts to achieve the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

He also said China welcomes last Friday’s successful summit meeting between the leaders of the DPRK and South Korea. Wang recalled that DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un had made a successful visit to China in March.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim achieved significant consensus on continuing and developing China-DPRK traditional friendly relations, as well as enhancing strategic communications and cooperation between the two countries, thus starting a new chapter of bilateral relations, Wang said.

This will guide the two countries to consolidate and further develop bilateral relations.

South Korea’s finance minister said yesterday that the government is discussing how to finance possible economic projects with the DPRK.

“We’re internally carrying out preparations, in terms of what to prepare, and how to cooperate with the international community, and how to finance” possible inter-Korea projects, Kim Dong-yeon said.