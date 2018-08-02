The story appears on
Page A6
August 3, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Vulgar online content targeted in crackdown
A CRACKDOWN on vulgar online content has seen the removal of thousands of videos and online music, as well as cartoons, and investigations into musical works advocating fascism or militarism, the cultural authority said yesterday.
The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said it had ordered 18 key online music platforms to conduct checks of their online content, and that 4,664 online music products, over 100,000 video clips and 4,300 user comments had been removed. A total of 977 online animated works and 167 comics have been removed in self-inspections by 11 online cartoon companies.
