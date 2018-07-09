The story appears on
Page A6
July 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Want a unique job? Welcome to China
A GLOBAL recruitment campaign has been launched to offer foreigners unique job experiences in China.
The positions include kung fu apprentice at the Shaolin Temple, giant panda caretaker, high-speed train maintenance staff, trash collector at Zhangjiajie national forest park, acting dean of Yuelu Academy, beef noodle chef, truck driver on the Qinghai-Tibet highway and getting a first-hand experience of a cash-free society.
The campaign was launched by global job-oriented social-networking platform LinkedIn, and the “I’m in China” project aims to promote Chinese culture and history. Registration for these positions are open to LinkedIn’s 520 million members for six months.
“These jobs feature popular symbols and elements of Chinese culture and society and will help foreigners to see an open, diverse and inclusive China,” said Billy Huang, marketing and public relations director at LinkedIn China.
More foreigners are coming to China to seek career development as the country’s economic growth offers abundant opportunities.
A previous LinkedIn report showed that Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hangzhou are the top five cities drawing attention from overseas users.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.