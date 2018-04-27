Warm words ahead of China-India meeting

Home » Nation

THE two-day informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that begins today in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, is being monitored with great interest in India.

Analysts say the meeting is expected to lay a strong foundation for a brighter relationship between the two countries.

According to Prasoon Sharma, founder of the think tank India Global Center for China Studies, there are many areas where the two countries could work together, such as tourism, pharmaceutical commodities, information technology, artificial intelligence and digital connectivity.

“Nearly 130 million Chinese tourists go out every year, but we are getting just 1 percent. So there is ample scope of India getting Chinese tourists if we promote our tourism in China.”

Professor B.R. Deepak of Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University said India and China “need to engage in a pragmatic and constructive way so that the frictions are done away with and stage is set for India-China relationship for the future.”

In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday that people-to-people exchanges will promote friendship, mutual understanding and mutual trust between China and India.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that under the guidance of Chinese and Indian leaders, bilateral ties maintain a sound momentum of development and people-to-people exchanges enjoy continuous progress.

“Doing yoga and watching Bollywood movies have become a new trend among young Chinese, and these exchanges will undoubtedly bring the two peoples closer, and promote their friendship, mutual understanding and mutual trust,” Hua said.

She added that China is ready to work with India to take this opportunity to promote better development of bilateral ties.