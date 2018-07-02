The story appears on
July 2, 2018
Water control project
Construction of the largest water control project in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province has started, local authorities said yesterday. With an investment of 15.4 billion yuan (US$2.3 billion), the Dongzhuang water control project on the Jinghe River consists of a reservoir, a power generation system, and several other facilities for purposes such as flood or sand control, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Water Resources said. Located on the Jinghe River, a tributary of the Yellow River, the project is expected to be completed within eight years.
