July 2, 2018

Water control project

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Construction of the largest water control project in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province has started, local authorities said yesterday. With an investment of 15.4 billion yuan (US$2.3 billion), the Dongzhuang water control project on the Jinghe River consists of a reservoir, a power generation system, and several other facilities for purposes such as flood or sand control, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Water Resources said. Located on the Jinghe River, a tributary of the Yellow River, the project is expected to be completed within eight years.

