‘We are optimistic on the economy’

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday promised non-stop effort in reform and opening-up, and commitment to an open economy.

“We are optimistic about the prospect of China’s economy,” said Xi when holding discussions with representatives of entrepreneurs from home and abroad, who gathered in Boao, Hainan Province, for the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia.

The president pledged extraordinary effort to shift China’s economy in the new era from high-speed growth to high-quality development, from an expansion in quantity to improvement in quality, and from the criterion of “have or have not” to one of “good or bad.”

China will not stop its efforts to expand opening-up and reform, nor will it close doors to the outside world.

Xi reiterated the country’s commitment to an open world economy, vowing more contribution from China to the development of Asia and the world.

He encouraged countries “to board the express train of China’s economy” and share benefits from its reform, opening-up and development.

“China will foster a more relaxed and orderly environment for entrepreneurs from home and abroad to make investment and start business,” said Xi, calling on entrepreneurs to seek better development amid China’s new journey of reform and opening-up.

While stressing that anything under the Belt and Road Initiative has been “operated under sunshine,” Xi said that “China seeks no exclusionary blocs and imposes no business deals on others.”

The president said China is promoting the drawing of a blueprint for the East Asia Economic Community, and advancing the building of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

The representatives said they were inspired by a series of new major measures for expanding reform and opening-up, which were announced by Xi at the opening ceremony of the BFA annual conference and sent a positive message on advancing globalization.

China’s intensity on opening-up and reform is unprecedented and its development brings continuous and sound development prospect for foreign investment, they said.

More than 70 representatives of entrepreneurs from home and abroad attended the discussion.