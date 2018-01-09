Week of snow kills at least 21 people

Home » Nation

SNOW has killed at least 21 people in central and east China since last Tuesday, according to the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction.

Heavy snowfall has damaged houses, agriculture and power facilities in the provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Shaanxi and Shanxi, and Chongqing Municipality.

More than 3,700 people were relocated and 14,000 were in need of emergency assistance, said the commission, noting that over 700 houses collapsed and nearly 2,800 were damaged.

The weather has affected more than 233,100 hectares of farmland, with more than 8,100 hectares destroyed, causing direct economic losses of 5.55 billion yuan (US$854 million).

Nineteen expressways in northeast China’s Liaoning Province have been closed or controlled since snow started on Sunday night.

The snow would result in icy roads, the local observatory forecast yesterday morning. Following the snow, Liaoning will see temperatures plunge by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

In Xinyang City, Henan Province, snow from last Wednesday to Friday, the worst since local records began in 1951, killed one person and injured three. Schools in the city have suspended classes since Thursday.

In east China’s Anhui Province, quilts and coats have been distributed to residents to withstand the biting cold, following heavy snow since last Wednesday, the worst recorded in Anhui since 2008.

The snow has affected 1.5 million people and damaged over 160,000 hectares of crops, causing total economic losses of 3.5 billion yuan.