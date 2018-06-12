Weizhou bans plastic products on the island

Home » Nation

Non-degradable plastic products and disposable food containers, as well as fossil-fueled vehicles will be prohibited on Weizhou Island off south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

According to an ecological and environmental protection regulation passed by the regional legislature, the sale and use of plastic bags and plastic sheets used for agricultural purposes will be banned.

Except for vehicles already registered by individuals and departments, as well as vehicles that serve the public, like firetrucks, no other new fossil-fueled vehicles will be allowed on the island.

The ban, which aims to promote new energy vehicles and protect the island’s ecosystem, will take effect on July 1.

Weizhou Island in the Beibu Gulf is the largest and youngest volcanic island in China. A geological park was established on the island in 2004.

China began the war on “white pollution” a decade ago by banning supermarkets and retailers from offering free plastic bags. Production and use of plastic bags thinner than 0.025mm have also been prohibited.

Between 2008 and 2016, the nationwide campaign had cut the number of plastic bags consumed in China’s large stores and supermarkets by two thirds, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission.

The reduction is equivalent to cutting plastic bag consumption by 1.4 million tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 30 million tons, the NDRC added.

Now 90 percent of supermarkets in the province are using biodegradable plastic shopping bags. But there are also setbacks. Daily demand for single-use plastic bags is still strong, especially at open markets and small stores. The fast-growing courier industry has also hindered steps to combat plastic pollution in China.

Data from the State Post Bureau show 6.8 billion plastic bags were consumed in 2016. Although that was a 17.8-percent decline from the previous year, it still triggered nationwide concern as most of the packaging supplies were used only once.

Burgeoning online food delivery services in recent years have become a new big plastics consumer in urban areas. Daily orders taken by China’s top three online food deliverers are over 20 million. It is estimated they consume more than 60 million plastic boxes or bags every day.

In response, the NDRC said it is working to update the plastic ban to reflect the changing situation, which will cover emerging industries such as food delivery services and e-commerce platforms.

Logistics suppliers such as JD.com and Cainiao Network, Alibaba’s logistics arm, are also trying to use less plastics that may cause pollution.

Last November, JD.com used recycled packaging bags to replace single-use ones. Cainiao unveiled a “green logistics” master plan last September, featuring 20 “green warehouses” across the globe. All the cardboard boxes sent from these delivery points are tape-free and use 100-percent degradable plastic bags.

Technology is also providing solutions to combat “white pollution.” Scientists in Nanle County of Henan Province, a major farming province in central China, have developed a new technology to produce biodegradable plastic bags and film from corn or its stalks.