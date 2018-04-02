The story appears on
Page A8
April 3, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Westlake University approved
China’s education ministry has approved the establishment of Westlake University, a private university aiming to join the ranks of world-class research-oriented institutes, the university said yesterday.
Located in the scenic West Lake area in the east China city of Hangzhou, Westlake University will prioritize research areas in natural science, medical science, and advanced technology.
The university will first offer doctoral education and start undergraduate programs “at an appropriate time,” it said.
It has admitted the first group of 19 doctoral candidates and plans to enroll 130 more this year.
The establishment of Westlake University was first proposed by a group of top Chinese academics in 2015.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.