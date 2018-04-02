Westlake University approved

Home » Nation

China’s education ministry has approved the establishment of Westlake University, a private university aiming to join the ranks of world-class research-oriented institutes, the university said yesterday.

Located in the scenic West Lake area in the east China city of Hangzhou, Westlake University will prioritize research areas in natural science, medical science, and advanced technology.

The university will first offer doctoral education and start undergraduate programs “at an appropriate time,” it said.

It has admitted the first group of 19 doctoral candidates and plans to enroll 130 more this year.

The establishment of Westlake University was first proposed by a group of top Chinese academics in 2015.