May 9, 2018
Whale controversy
A tourist who took a dead baby whale away from a local beach in south China’s Guangdong Province will face punishment.
The tourist was caught taking away the dead whale after it was stranded on a beach on Hailing Island.
In Chinese law, anyone who discovers the body of a wild animal must report the matter to authorities rather than taking it in.
