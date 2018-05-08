Advanced Search

May 9, 2018

Whale controversy

May 9, 2018

A tourist who took a dead baby whale away from a local beach in south China’s Guangdong Province will face punishment.

The tourist was caught taking away the dead whale after it was stranded on a beach on Hailing Island.

In Chinese law, anyone who discovers the body of a wild animal must report the matter to authorities rather than taking it in.

 

