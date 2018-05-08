Who said winter was over?

Home » Nation

THE snow falls yesterday in Urumqi, capital of northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A cold

wave struck the northern and eastern parts of Xinjiang on Sunday evening, resulting in a mixture of

rain and snow in these areas — despite summer officially starting in China on Saturday. Hurricane-

force winds forced four passenger trains to stop at stations in the south of Xinjiang yesterday

morning. The trains were en route to the city of Turpan when they had to seek shelter. Wind speeds

in the area, which is part of the Gobi Desert, exceeded 32 meters per second. — Xinhua