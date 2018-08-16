The story appears on
Wild animals seized in drive
An ongoing crackdown on the illegal wildlife trade has led to the seizure of 53,486 wild animals in east China’s Anhui Province, local authorities said. The six-month crackdown started in June. More than 200 related cases had been solved or are being investigated, and over 80 traffickers had been punished as of August 10, according to the provincial department of forestry. According to Chinese law, poaching, transporting, or trading protected wildlife is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
