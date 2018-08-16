Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Wild animals seized in drive

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 17, 2018 | Print Edition

An ongoing crackdown on the illegal wildlife trade has led to the seizure of 53,486 wild animals in east China’s Anhui Province, local authorities said. The six-month crackdown started in June. More than 200 related cases had been solved or are being investigated, and over 80 traffickers had been punished as of August 10, according to the provincial department of forestry. According to Chinese law, poaching, transporting, or trading protected wildlife is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿