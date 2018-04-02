Wild bird traffickers detained

Home » Nation

More than 30 suspects have been detained for illegally hunting and trafficking of wild birds, according to forestry police in central China’s Hunan Province.

Police in Linxiang, Hunan raided an open-air storage area in a village on October 30 after they received reports of illegal hunting and trafficking of wild birds.

Four suspects were detained and nearly 50,000 wild birds under state protection were seized during the raid.

An additional 30 suspects were detained after police conducted further investigations in Hubei, Henan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Guizhou. Of the detained suspects, 26 have been charged by police. Some 20 suspects remain at large.

The investigation is ongoing.