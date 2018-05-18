Advanced Search

May 18, 2018

Wild birds seized

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Beijing forestry police have confiscated a total of 418 wild birds in a campaign targeting illegal hunting and trading of wild birds across the capital city.

More than 2,000 forest police participated in the campaign, which began in March, investigating restaurants, flower and birds markets as well as other marketplaces. Two suspects have been detained.

Nation
