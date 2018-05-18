The story appears on
Wild birds seized
Beijing forestry police have confiscated a total of 418 wild birds in a campaign targeting illegal hunting and trading of wild birds across the capital city.
More than 2,000 forest police participated in the campaign, which began in March, investigating restaurants, flower and birds markets as well as other marketplaces. Two suspects have been detained.
