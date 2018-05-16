Wild panda cubs spotted

Home » Nation

Wildlife monitoring cameras have captured a pair of wild panda cubs in a natural reserve in an earthquake-hit region of southwest Sichuan Province.

Videos and still images show the cubs walking and playing in Xiaozhaizigou National Natural Reserve in Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County.

This is the fifth consecutive year wild giant pandas have been spotted in the reserve in Beichuan, which was hit by a magnitude-8 earthquake in 2008, according to the reserve.