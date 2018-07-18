Advanced Search

July 18, 2018

World Cup DUI cases

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Police caught about 130,000 people driving under the influence during the World Cup, which ended on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Security said. The cases included 114,000 minor drink driving incidents, it said. The death toll caused by the DUI cases was 32 percent lower than during the 2014 World Cup.

Nation
