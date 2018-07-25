The story appears on
Page A6
July 25, 2018
Free for subscribers
World Cup & mobile apps
According to findings of a new online survey released by the China Youth Daily yesterday, mobile apps played a big role for those who watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Of the 2,006 respondents, about 84.4 percent were born in the 1980s or 1990s. From the survey, 43.3 percent of respondents posted comments on social media platforms while watching the game, and many discussed the match on social networking apps with their friends (40.5 percent) or group chats (26.1 percent). And 66.8 percent watched the games live on TV or mobile apps, and 61.2 percent made game predictions online.
