Page A6
June 22, 2018
World Cup violations
Five cases of intellectual property violations related to 2018 Russia World Cup were seized by Wuhan customs, involving 1,437 soccer garments suspected of infringement of the exclusive rights of brand trademarks such as adidas.
These garments, worth US$121,258, included 127 pieces which were marked with “Hercules Cup” and “FIFA” logos. China Customs launched a four-month “Sino-Russian customs 2018 joint enforcement action on intellectual property protection” beginning in March.
