XI AND KIM MEET AGAIN IN CHINA

CHINESE President Xi Jinping talks to Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in Dalian, northeast China’s Liaoning Province. They met again in China on Monday and yesterday a few weeks after Kim’s historic visit to Beijing in March. Xi said he was willing to meet Kim again just after 40-odd days to make joint efforts to push the healthy and stable development of China- DPRK relations, realize long-lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

At a crucial time when the regional situation is developing rapidly, Kim said he came to China again to meet Xi and inform him of the situation, hoping to strengthen strategic communication and cooperation with China, deepen DPRK-China friendship, and promote regional peace and stability. Xi praised Kim for his efforts in easing the tension on the Korean Peninsula. — Xinhua