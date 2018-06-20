Xi, Morales to strengthen strategic ties

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and visiting Bolivian President Juan Evo Morales Ayma yesterday agreed to establish a strategic partnership to promote greater development of bilateral relations.

Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bolivia 33 years ago, their relations have continued to steadily develop and are currently the best they’ve ever been.

China appreciates that Bolivia firmly adheres to the one-China policy, actively responds to the Belt and Road Initiative, and vigorously promotes the deepening of China-Latin America relations, said Xi.

“We are willing to work with Bolivia to establish a strategic partnership between the two countries as an important opportunity to continuously deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, push bilateral relations to a new level and open up new prospects,” Xi said.

The Chinese side is open to importing more Bolivian farm and ranch products, he added.

Xi suggested the two countries become strategic partners of multilateral coordination and continue to coordinate positions on United Nations affairs as well as major international issues such as sustainable development and climate change.

He called on the two sides to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, build a new type of international relationship featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation and join hands in building a community of shared future for mankind.

Morales said Bolivia hopes to jointly build the Belt and Road and to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields with China, so as to promote China-Latin America cooperation and make greater contributions to world peace, development, fairness and justice.

“China’s support and aid to Bolivia’s economic and social development never attaches any political conditions,” said Morales.

Xi said that the essence of China-Latin America cooperation is South-South cooperation, featuring mutual aid and support, complementary advantages, and cooperation with win-win results. He said the Belt and Road Initiative has provided a new platform for China-Latin America cooperation.