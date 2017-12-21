Xi Thought spiritual wealth of the Party

Home » Nation

XI Jinping Thought on Socialist Economy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has taken shape, according to a statement released after the Central Economic Work Conference concluded yesterday.

The thought is the “theoretical crystallization” of the past five years of practice in pushing forward China’s economic development, and the “latest fruit” of socialist political economy with Chinese characteristics, the statement said.

It also described the thought as the “extremely precious spiritual wealth” of the Communist Party of China and the country. It must be adhered to for a long time and developed continuously.

According to the statement, the thought is mainly based on the new development philosophy, which was put forward by Xi in 2015 and features innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.

This year’s conference came after the CPC’s twice-a-decade national congress in October, during which Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was unveiled and listed as a part of the guiding ideology for the Party in its amended Constitution.

“High-quality development” is a key phrase of the conference. China’s economy has transitioned from a phase of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development, said the statement.

“High-quality development is the fundamental requirement for determining the development path, making economic policies, and conducting macroeconomic regulation at present and in the period to come,” it said.