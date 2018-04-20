Xi and May agree to push ‘golden era’

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed yesterday to further promote the “golden era” of bilateral ties between the two sides.

In a telephone conversation, Xi pointed out that during May’s visit to China in early February, a significant consensus was reached to further boost the “golden era” for China-Britain ties.

The two countries agreed on pushing bilateral relations to a more strategic, practical, globalized and inclusive level, and making joint efforts to constantly lead the relationship between them to move forward.

Xi said China is willing to work with Britain to strengthen communication and coordination on macro policy, maintain high-level exchanges and institutional communication, promote practical cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and provide more opportunities to upgrade and accelerate bilateral ties.

He further expressed the hope that the British side would strengthen the development of China-Britain relations.

He noted that as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the two countries should continue to deepen international cooperation and make greater contributions to building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and cooperation.

May said she was delighted that the two countries reconfirmed to further deepen bilateral ties and welcomed the forthcoming London-Shanghai stock connect program, which will allow investors on one bourse to invest in the other.

The British prime minister also hailed the pledges made by Xi this month to further open up China’s economy in his keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018 held in China’s southern island province of Hainan.

She added that Britain is willing to join hands with China to maintain intensive high-level exchanges and expand cooperation in various fields, continue to explore the Belt and Road construction, and actively promote the “golden era” of bilateral ties.