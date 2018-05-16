Xi calls for CPC to hold sway on foreign affairs

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping called for enhancing the centralized and unified leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee over foreign affairs and opening up “new prospects of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.”

Xi, who is general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when presiding over the first meeting of the Foreign Affairs Commission, which he heads.

Xi called for correct understanding and dealing with the changes of the current international situation and forging ahead to open up new prospects of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics so as to make a greater contribution to the realization of the two centenary goals and the Chinese dream of great national renewal.

The two centenary goals are: by 2021, the CPC’s centenary, to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects; by 2049, the centenary of the People’s Republic of China, to build a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

Xi said China had actively advanced innovations in diplomatic theories and practices, improved multi-faceted diplomacy, promoted the Belt and Road construction and been deeply involved in reforming and building the global governance system since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

It had also firmly safeguarded national sovereignty, security and development interests, blazed a new trail of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and scored historic achievements.

“In today’s world of increased factors of uncertainty and instability, China’s development faces both opportunities and challenges.”

Xi ordered the precise grasping of the law of changes in the international situation, thinking ahead and properly handling risks.

He called for further improvement of diplomatic planning, implementation of plans for major diplomatic activities, enhanced awareness of risks and firm safeguarding of national sovereignty, security and development interests for now and the years to come.

On the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said it is a key platform for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi called for the effective implementation of the results of the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in May 2017, expanding opening-up and enhancing communication, coordination and cooperation with other countries so as to promote the initiative to make more progress and benefit more people.

On local foreign affairs, Xi said they were important components of the foreign affairs of the Party and the country, and of great significance to advancing exchanges and cooperation with foreign countries and promoting local reform and development.

He ordered effective arrangements for local foreign affairs under the centralized and unified leadership of the Foreign Affairs Commission, as well as the centralized and rational allocation of resources.