Xi calls for creation of elite combat force

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has ordered the creation of an elite combat force through real combat training, digitization, innovation and reform.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks during an inspection of a division of the People’s Liberation Army ground force in the Central Theater Command on Wednesday.

Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, extended New Year greetings to all personnel from the PLA, armed police, the militia and reserve forces.

During the inspection, Xi boarded China’s latest self-developed main battlefield 99A tank, known as the “king of the land battle,” and the Red Arrow-10 anti-tank missile launching vehicle, to learn about armaments used in the army.

He also visited a reconnaissance company to watch training conducted by snipers, and asked about the fighting system for individual soldiers.

Xi talked with new recruits who were receiving training on their scouting and combat skills, encouraging them to sharpen their skills and strive to become reconnaissance heroes.

Xi also visited a simulation training center and met officers of the division. He then visited the division’s history exhibition center. After hearing a report of the division, Xi urged the army to enhance military training oriented at combat readiness and focus on combat wholeheartedly while strengthening research on digitized troops.

He asked about innovating concepts and tactics of battle, and improving real combat training and war-winning capabilities.

Xi stressed the importance of coordination among various forces and systems, demanding increased efforts in the creation of an information system and data on battles.

Underscoring the importance of innovation and reform, Xi called for enhancing the sci-tech attainment of officers and soldiers by better application of sci-tech devices.

“Efforts should be made to implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and ensure the armed forces always follow the instruction of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC,” Xi said.

“High attention should be paid to digitization so as to foster more high-quality military talent,” he said.

Xi said officers and soldiers “should be cared for warm-heartedly while undesirable work styles and corruption should be contained resolutely.”