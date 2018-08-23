Xi emphasizes importance of publicity, ideological work

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of fulfilling missions and tasks pertaining to publicity and ideological work under new circumstances.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a two-day national conference on publicity and ideological work, which concluded in Beijing yesterday.

He pleaded for solid publicity and ideological work to unite the people to embrace shared ideals, convictions, values and moral standards, thus making greater contributions to the overall situation of the Party and the state.

Calling the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 as correct and officials on the publicity and ideological front as reliable, Xi suggested taking “unity of thinking and gathering strength” as the central part of publicity and ideological work.

In order to do a better publicity and ideological work under new circumstances, Xi underlined holding high the banner of Marxism and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The president stressed the importance of taking a firm hold on maintaining the right tone in public communication to boost morale and raise people’s spirits in the Party and across the country.

He called for efforts to promote socialist cultural-ethical progress, and cultivate and observe core socialist values to foster a new generation capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation.

He also stressed adhering to the path of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and developing a great socialist culture in China.

“We will improve our ability to engage in international communication so as to tell China’s stories well, make the voice of China heard, and present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China to the world,” Xi said.

Developing a socialist ideology that has the ability to unite and the power to inspire the people is a strategic task for the whole Party, especially those on the publicity and ideological front, Xi noted.

Publicity and ideological work should play a key part in fostering a new generation capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation, Xi said, adding that the top priority should be fostering firm faith.

People who work in the art and cultural sectors should continue to produce masterpieces that laud the Party, the motherland, the people and national heroes, he said.

Noting that China’s traditional culture serves as the cultural foundation of the Chinese nation, Xi said its vision, concepts, values and moral norms not only constitute the ideological and spiritual core of Chinese but are also valuable for addressing issues facing humanity.

He called for enhancing the overall Party leadership in publicity and ideological work.