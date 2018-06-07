Xi lauds China’s historic Kyrgyzstan ties

Home » Nation

CHINA and Kyrgyzstan yesterday agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The agreement was reached during talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“It is another landmark event in the history of bilateral ties that China and Kyrgyzstan will establish a comprehensive strategic partnership, which will inject new impetus into the development of bilateral ties,” Xi told Jeenbekov.

China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to carry forward the traditional friendship and conduct all-round cooperation to achieve national development and better benefit the people from the two countries, said Xi.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first countries to support and participate into the Belt and Road Initiative and related construction, Xi said China would like to make joint efforts with Kyrgyzstan to open minds and explore potentials to lift bilateral cooperation to a new level.

He called on both sides to enhance synergy in development strategies and policy coordination, seek more converging interests and growth points, jointly plan key areas and major projects, expand trade and investment, and speed up construction of major projects.

Both countries should expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges and local cooperation to boost neighborly friendship, Xi said. He also stressed the importance of improving security cooperation to fight the “three evil forces” of terrorism, extremism and separatism and organized crime across the border.

Xi spoke highly of Kyrgyzstan’s support for China since it took over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization last June. He said China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to promote the SCO so it can develop along a healthy and stable track.

Jeenbekov, who is in China on a state visit and to attend the SCO Qingdao summit scheduled to be held this weekend, said Kyrgyzstan admires China’s social and economic achievements and appreciates China’s long-term valuable assistance. The establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership unveils a new chapter in the bilateral relationship, he said.

Jeenbekov said it has always been Kyrgyzstan’s priority to develop ties with China and Kyrgyzstan has been and will continue to be a most reliable neighbor, partner and friend of China.