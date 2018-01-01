Xi outlines the path that China must take

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday delivered a New Year speech, vowing China would resolutely carry out reform in 2018.

“We will take the opportunity of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up in 2018 to further carry out reform, as reform and opening-up is the path we must take to make progress in contemporary China and to realize the Chinese dream,” Xi said.

The president cited a Chinese adage in his speech, saying that the Chinese people would “cut paths through mountains, and build bridges across rivers” to move forward on reform.

Xi said the year 2018 marked the first year of fully implementing “the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China,” which outlines China’s desired development blueprint over the next three decades.

“Building a high-rise begins with mounds of soil,” Xi said, borrowing an ancient Chinese phrase to urge his fellow Chinese to take a step-by-step approach and work hard to turn the blueprint into a reality.

Xi said that by 2020 all rural residents living below the current poverty line should have been lifted out of poverty. It will be the first time in China’s thousands of years of history that extreme poverty is eliminated.

“It is our solemn promise,” Xi said. “Only three years are left to 2020. Every one of us must be called to action, do our best, take targeted measures to secure victories one after another.”

“This is a great cause, important to both the Chinese nation and humanity. Let’s do it together and make it happen.”

Xi said China’s great achievement of development was made by the people and for the people, and that among the people’s most pressing concerns were education, employment, income, social security, health care, elderly care, housing and environmental protection.

He admitted that there were areas where the government’s work fell short of expectations. “We should strengthen our sense of responsibility, and do a good job of ensuring the people’s well-being.”

“The well-being of our people is the Party and the government’s greatest political achievement. Officials should put the people’s state of living at the heart.”

Xi said the world expected to hear China’s stance and attitude on issues concerning peace and development. “China will resolutely uphold the authority and status of the United Nations, actively fulfill China’s international obligations and duties, remain firmly committed to China’s pledges to tackle climate change, actively push for the Belt and Road Initiative, and always be a builder of world peace, contributor of global development and keeper of international order.”