Xi plea in wake of 36 killed in DPRK

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has asked the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to immediately take “all necessary means” to handle a major road accident involving Chinese tourists.

Xi called for “all-out” effort to rescue the injured and “handle ensuing issues of the deceased.”

A tourist bus fell from a bridge in North Hwanghae Province around 6pm on Sunday, killing 32 Chinese tourists and four DPRK personnel. Two Chinese tourists were seriously injured.

The foreign ministry and the embassy have been in close contact with the DPRK to coordinate emergency response.

Xi said the recent frequent occurrence of accidents demanded closer attention to safety issues.

Many people will be traveling during the May Day holiday, he said, ordering local authorities and government departments in China to close safety loopholes, strengthen accident prevention and improve responses to better protect people and property.

China dispatched a working group with medical experts to the DPRK yesterday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China conveys profound condolences to the Chinese nationals and DPRK personnel who were killed in the accident.

He added that DPRK departments have been cooperating with the Chinese side to carry out rescue, rehabilitation and investigation work.