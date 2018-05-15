Xi pledges extra support for HK to be an innovative center

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has called for enhanced cooperation in science and technology between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Chinese mainland.

Xi pledged support for Hong Kong to become an international center of innovative technology and for Hong Kong scientists to contribute to national strength building in this regard.

Xi ordered timely actions to be taken in response to a letter written to him by 24 Hong Kong-based academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering last June.

In the letter, the academicians expressed their resolve to make contributions to the motherland and their enthusiasm to boost sci-tech innovation.

A solid sci-tech foundation and a large number of sci-tech talent who love the country and Hong Kong are a key force in implementing the national strategy of innovation-driven development and making China a country of innovators, Xi said.

Promoting sci-tech cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland, supporting the city to become an international center of innovative technologies, giving play to their own unique sci-tech strengths, and contributing to economic development and improving people’s living standards both in Hong Kong and the mainland are all part of the implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle in Hong Kong, the president noted.

Great importance should be attached to the problems mentioned by the academicians in the letter, Xi said, urging more work on concrete measures and proper solutions to support Hong Kong scientists in making contributions to national sci-tech strength building and national rejuvenation.

In accordance with Xi’s instruction, related government departments have acted fast, and sci-tech cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong has been pushed forward.

The problems mentioned in the letter, concerning national sci-tech funding and favorable policies on tariffs for equipment transfers, have been basically resolved. Sixteen partner labs of key state laboratories based in Hong Kong and two partner labs in Macau have received direct support from national programs.

All scientific research institutions established in the mainland by Hong Kong have already been enjoying preferential tax policies to promote sci-tech innovation.

Overall institutional arrangements have also been made to offer direct financial support to scientific research in Hong Kong and Macau via related national programs.

Related departments will further support sci-tech personnel to participate in national sci-tech programs.