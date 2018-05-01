Xi responds to greetings of workers

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has extended greetings to workers nationwide for International Workers’ Day, calling for hard work in the new era.

Xi sent the greetings in a reply letter to a group of model workers who are studying at the China University of Labor Relations and recently wrote a letter to the president. The university started to enroll model workers in undergraduate programs in 1992.

Praising workers for their notable contribution to the cause of the Party and state, Xi said the award and college education they have received can be regarded as an honor for their diligence and selfless devotion.

Both socialism and the creation of a new era can only be achieved through hard work, he said, expressing expectations for the model workers to make new achievements and inspire others by demonstrating their passion, motivation and persistence.

Noting that working is “the most honorable, noble, greatest and most beautiful” cause, Xi urged all of society to honor model workers and promote honest work and diligence.