Xi sets out goals for a new era of national security

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday called for efforts to fully implement a holistic approach to China’s national security.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the country to break new ground in national security in the new era.

He made the remarks at the first meeting of the 19th CPC Central Committee National Security Commission, which he heads.

Xi stressed efforts to strengthen the centralized, unified leadership of the Party over national security and provide a firm safety guarantee for realizing the two centenary goals and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

For the four years since its establishment, the commission has initially built up the framework, developed a theory, improved the strategies of national security, and established mechanisms for coordinating relevant work, Xi noted.

“The commission has solved many tough problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never got done,” Xi said.

“The work of national security has been comprehensively strengthened, and a firm hold has been kept on the initiative in the overall work of safeguarding national security.”

Xi stressed efforts to guard against all kinds of risks and challenges, and enhance capacity-building for national security.

To fully implement the holistic approach to national security, both development and security should be ensured, Xi noted. The work regarding national security should meet the new requirements in the new era.

The work at present should be effectively handled while that matters in the long run should also be considered, Xi said.

He called for concrete efforts to safeguard political security, establish sound national security systems and institutions, improve strategies and policies, and enhance capacity-building.

Measures to prevent and control risks, promote rule of law and raise the national security awareness should also be intensified, according to Xi.

He stressed that the CPC’s absolute leadership over national security work must be upheld and the Party should exercise a stronger leading role and more effective coordination in this respect.

Moreover, Xi said Party building in national security system should be enhanced to make sure that the personnel working in this system are loyal, reliable and resolute in upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

Yesterday’s meeting reviewed and adopted a regulation which stipulates the responsibilities of CPC committees and leading Party members groups at all levels in safeguarding national security.

The document requires them to enhance checks and inspections in this regard to ensure that the CPC Central Committee’s relevant decisions and policies are properly implemented.