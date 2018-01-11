Xi tells armed police to uphold Party

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday ordered the armed police force to uphold the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony by the CMC to confer a flag on the armed police force.

Xi asked the armed police force to resolutely follow the CPC’s instructions and fully implement the Party’s thought on building a strong army in the new era.

At the ceremony, Xi presented the flag to Commander Wang Ning and Political Commissar Zhu Shengling of the armed police. Xi stressed the significance of placing the armed police under the unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

The adjustment in the leading and command system of the armed police force is “an important political decision” the CPC Central Committee made to fully realize the absolute leadership of the Party over all armed forces and to develop “a socialist military system with Chinese characteristics,” Xi said. “The move has vital and profound effect on building a strong military for the new era and modernizing the country’s system and capacity for governance.”

In accordance with a statement by the CPC Central Committee released late last month, the armed police force would be put under the command of the CPC Central Committee and CMC from January 1 and would no longer be under the authority of the State Council.

Stating that the armed police force is an important part of the people’s armed forces led by the CPC, Xi said the armed police force bears major responsibility in safeguarding national security and social stability, as well as protecting people’s life.

“The armed police force plays an important role in safeguarding political security, especially the security of the political power and system,” Xi said.

The president asked the armed police force to accelerate its integration into the joint combat system of the armed forces, enhance reform and innovation, and strive to build a strong and modern armed police force.